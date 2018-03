The cub - whose sex is not yet knowing - was born in December 2017 and has spent the last four months in the maternity den with its mother Victoria.



Now the youngster has started to explore the large enclosure at the Royal Zoological Society's Highland Wildlife Park in Scotland.



There is no guarantee the cub will be visible all the time, as their den is still there when they want - but guests might get lucky and get to watch them exploring.