Au revoir, baguette! France goes burger-mad

American-style burgers were on the menu at 85 percent of restaurants in France last year, with a whopping 1.5 billion units sold, according to Paris-based restaurant consultants Gira Conseil.



The silver lining for foodies was the gradual demise of junk food, with good-quality, fresh alternatives on the rise.



Interestingly, fast food joints sold just 30 percent of burgers in France, with the majority sold at restaurants with full table service.



This is all big news for a country that takes great pride in its national culinary culture, and which for years resisted the global burger onslaught.



"We've been talking about a burger frenzy for three years. This year, we don't know how to describe the phenomenon. It's just crazy," Gira Conseil director Bernard Boutboul told AFP.



There was a nine percent jump in burger sales last year. "That's phenomenal growth," Boutboul said.



In 2016, hamburger sales were on a par with the jambon-beurre, or ham-and-butter baguette -- which is still the most popular sandwich in France.



"But in 2017, for the first time, (burgers) overtook (the French classic) by a long way," Boutboul said, with jambon-beurre sales at 1.2 billion units.



"One wonders whether the burger might even overtake our famous steak frites in France," he said.