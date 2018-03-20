Harry, Meghan choose Californian baker's spring-themed wedding cake

Harry and Meghan have asked pastry chef Claire Ptak to create "a lemon elderflower cake that will incorporate the bright flavours of spring ... covered with buttercream and decorated with fresh flowers," Kensington Palace, the couple's office, said on Twitter.

It said Markle had once interviewed Ptak, who "focuses on using seasonal and organic ingredients in her cakes," for Markle's former lifestyle blog The Tig.

Ptak said on Instagram that she was "kinda excited" by her commission to make the couple's wedding cake.

"They both share so many of the same values regarding food provenance, sustainability, seasonality and of course, flavour!" she wrote.

"Can’t wait to share all the details with you guys as we decide flavour and decoration etc."

Ptak is the owner of the Violet Bakery in east London's trendy Hackney area, where she started her business with a market stall before opening the bakery-cafe in 2010.

She is also a "food writer, food and prop stylist, recipe developer and consultant," according to her website.

"Originally from California, I worked as a pastry cook and later pastry chef for Alice Waters at Chez Panisse in Berkeley before moving to London in 2005," Ptak wrote.

Harry, 33, and Markle, 36, announced plans earlier this month to invite hundreds of members of the public to view their wedding at Windsor Castle from inside the royal residence.