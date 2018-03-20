Old watermill in Iraq serves up delicious Tahina

Tahina is a dip made from toasted and ground sesame seeds, and is widely consumed across the Arab region.



The 500-year-old factory uses locally produced sesame seeds and operates for seven months a year, owner Sulaiman Hussein said.



Customers have to register and wait for months to get the creamy paste produced in Hussein's factory.



The factory's grinders are powered by a nearby waterway, its the only source of power. Hussein says the factory's production capacity can reach up to 350 kilograms of tahina daily.



People in Amadiya take pride in the sesame paste and its ancient production technique.



"Amadiya is famous for Rashi (tahina). The factories are water-powered. Factory owners don't import sesame but they buy it from local markets and they roast it using firewood, it is all natural," said shopkeeper Dawood Sulaiman.



Tahina can be served as a standalone dip or added to falafel and shawarma sandwiches, as a dressing.