Runners step up for Eiffel Tower challenge

Now in its fourth edition, the "La Verticale de la Tour Eiffel" competition featured 129 runners from five continents, including 40 professional athletes.



One by one, runners braved the tower's 1,665 steps to see who could reach the apex of the 324-meter (1,063-foot) structure in the fastest time possible.



This year, defending champion Piotr Lobodzinski of Poland again won the men's event, reaching the tower's summit in seven minutes 56.67 seconds for his fourth consecutive victory.



In the women's race, Suzy Walsham of Australia also fought off the challengers to retain the title she has now won for four years. She reached the top in 10 mins 02.70 seconds.



For the organisers, this year's event aims to celebrate Paris's designation as the official city of the 2024 Olympics, they said in a press release.