The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend a St Patrick's Day Parade

Prince William, a Colonel of the Irish Guards, took the salute at the Irish Guards' parade, while his wife Catherine presented the shamrock to officers. She also awarded the battalion's mascot, an Irish Wolfhound, the same honour.

350soldiers took part in the parade at the 1st Battalion's base in wintery conditions in Hounslow, West London.

The royal couple posed for official photographs with some of the soldiers, while other army workers took 'selfies' with William and Catherine in the background.