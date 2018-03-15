Libyans dress to impress in Tripoli street festival

The annual festival celebrates the country's cultural heritage and sheds light on traditional clothes that had been worn in ancient times and up until the early 20th century.

Women dress in what is known as the Farasheya, a piece of cloth wrapped around their body, covering everything except for one eye.

Men wear the 'Jard', also a large piece of cloth wrapped diagonally over their torsos and heads.

Hundreds gathered at the square for the fourth edition of the festival, where children were adorned in gold threaded attire and jewellery.

Even though most Libyans today are modernly dressed, many still wear traditional garments in weddings and other festive occasions.