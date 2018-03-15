Finland is world's happiest country

Easy access to nature, safety, childcare system, free healthcare and good schools ranked high when Finns were asked what they thought about their country.



The 2018 World Happiness Report, prepared by the U.N. Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN), ranks 156 countries according to variables that support well-being, including GDP per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, social freedom, generosity and absence of corruption.

In addition, the Finnish school is also regularly scoring high in the OECD's triennial survey which tests 15-year-olds around the world on their math, science and reading abilities.

Finland, which was in fifth place last year, ousted Norway for the top spot. The top 10 continue to be dominated by the Nordics with Finland, Norway, Denmark and Sweden next to Iceland, Switzerland, Netherlands, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. The report put Burundi at the bottom of the happiness index.

Despite growing wealth, the United States fell from 14th last year to 18th this year, with Britain in 19th place, followed by the UAE in 20th place and Burundi at the bottom of the list.