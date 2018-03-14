Elephants treated to a fruits buffet on Thai National Elephant Day

  • Wednesday 14, March 2018 in 12:01 PM
Sharjah24 – Reuters: About 70 elephants in Thailand's ancient capital of Ayutthaya were treated to a fruit buffet on Tuesday to commemorate Elephant Day, an event where adults as well as children get the opportunity to feed the friendly giants.

The national event began in 1998, initiated by wildlife conservationists to remind Thais of the significance of elephants. It also serves as a reminder for people to help support efforts to protect them from poaching.

For several decades, the pachyderms have been part of the country's tourist attractions as they are trained to perform in shows and give tourists rides around cities. The deputy manager of the Ayutthaya Elephant Kraal & Village, Riengthongbaht Meepan, said the tourist industry is the 'lightest job' for the pachyderms, for them and their handlers to be able to make a comfortable living.

There are about 3,500 elephants left in the wildlife sanctuaries across Thailand, according to the Thai Wildlife and Plant Conservation Department.