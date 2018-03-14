Self-taught Walid Makram, known as Caesar, gives daring customers haircuts with faces of famous Arabic celebrities. He learned how to etch head portraits two years ago.

The technique involves using white chalk to draw the portrait of a celebrity's face, before using clippers, scissors and razor blades to add details.

Caesar says his son's shame of his job was a motivation for him to advance his skills. Last year Caesar won a competition in an Arab festival for hairdressers.

He uses a black and white drawing without any facial details to successfully finish a portrait.

Drawing one portrait typically takes up to two hours to complete, he says.

Customers were initially sceptical about his artistic skills, but Salah's success has inspired some of them to try.

The art is risky, and one mistake could ruin the whole process, but Caesar has managed to draw many celebrities, including Egyptian actor Ahmed Helmy, Iraqi singer Kazem Al-Saher and late singer Um Kalthoum.

Salah helped Egypt reach the African Nations Cup final and qualify for this year's World Cup. He also made an African record move to Liverpool and scored 33 goals in all competitions for the Premier League club in 2017/18.