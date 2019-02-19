Design-your-own 3D virtual Lamborghini

British company ZeroLight says their cloud-based technology helps users easily create a 3D virtual model from a limitless number of combinations on a computer, tablet or smartphone.

"For a company like Lamborghini, for one single car you have trillions and trillions of different possibilities just in terms of options and configurations," ZeroLight's Francois de Bodinat told Reuters.

"We use a real time platform that allows the customer to choose any single option and on-demand we create the visuals for the customer... now they can choose any single option they want and they'll be able to see that car."

Lamborghini enthusiasts can use the tech to spec up the Huracan, Urus and Aventador car models; the latter of which costs over 250,000 pounds (328,000 USD) in real-life.

But whether they're serious shoppers or just having fun, Lamborghini fans can click on any part of the car to customise it.

The virtual Lamborghini is created in real-time with ZeroLight's cloud-based software stitching all the elements together into a 'digital twin' which can be viewed from all angles in resolutions up to 4k. The car can also be put into various different environments to see how, for example, the car would look driving through the city at night or on a sunny highway.