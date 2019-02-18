Porsche faces potential fine over diesel emissions scandal

Investigators suspect an administrative offence has been committed by the company, the spokesman added, and a fine may be levied.

The discovery of widespread cheating in emissions tests for diesel-powered engines across manufacturers has rocked the world-famous German car industry.

A preliminary investigation has been ongoing against individual employees of Stuttgart-based Porsche AG since July 2017.

Porsche confirmed in a statement that the proceedings had been initiated by the prosecutor, adding that "there is a suspicion that Porsche AG executives have failed to take the necessary supervisory measures to prevent violations."

The company said it would cooperate with authorities but made clear that the initiation of proceedings by the prosecutor did not mean wrongdoing had been committed.

"Porsche AG assumes that it has fully complied with its supervisory duties in the past," it said.

Last year, the prosecutor in the Germany city of Braunschweig fined Volkswagen 1 billion euros (1.1 billion dollars) over the diesel affair. VW has paid out around 27 billion euros in fines and compensation worldwide.

Munich prosecutors also fined Audi 800 million euros.