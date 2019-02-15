Careem unveils first group of Emirati drivers in Abu Dhabi

"Careem is proud to present the first group of Emirati Captains who truly embody national sentiments and a desire to serve the community, and in so doing, introduce their city in the best possible way to the visitors," Bassel Al Nahlaoui, Managing Director of Careem Gulf said.

He was speaking at a press conference earlier today after unveiling the details of the first group of Emirati captains, who will join the company in the UAE.

Careem, in collaboration with Department of Transport's Integrated Transport Center (ITC), began an outreach programme targeting UAE nationals, and promoted the new initiative encouraging eligible Emirati’s to apply. The new programme attracted more than 100 applicants, and Careem has revealed that the first group includes 14 captains, while more than 30 other captains are being prepared to join the fleet in the coming weeks.

Asked if they are planning to target Emirati women in the future, Al Nahlaoui replied," We are already targeting Emirati women and we already have Emirati women as applicants, and they are going through the process. We will see Emirati women on the road very soon."

"In Careem, we are doing tens of thousands of trips every day in the UAE," he said. "Careem created over 1.3 million jobs in over 120 cities across sixteen countries."

Ahead of qualifying to drive for Careem, he said, all captains go through rigorous screening and background checks, including character references and driving history. To qualify for the programme, Captains must have local residency, be aged 23 and above, and with a minimum of five years’ driving experience.

Careem conducts training sessions in Abu Dhabi to upskill Captains on how to use Careem technology; best driving practices; vehicle and road safety, and customer service. Careem offers all Captains additional benefits including support for applying for a vehicle, health insurance, personal finance training and discounts on fuel and groceries.

The Emirati Captains will drive luxury cars including Lexus, Range Rover, Hyundai Genesis, Cadillac Escalade and Nissan Patrol to provide comfortable, high-end rides and offer ideal solutions to all segments of the community.