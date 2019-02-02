Honda lifts forecasts despite ninth-month profit drop

The country's third-largest automaker revised up its full year net profit to 695 billion yen ($6.3 billion) from the previous forecast of 675 billion yen, while also lifting annual sales to 15.85 trillion yen from 15.80 trillion.

For April-December, net profit fell to 623.3 billion yen "due mainly to the impacts of the enactment of the US tax cuts and Jobs Act in the same period last year", Honda said.

Operating profit fell 3.2 percent mainly because of decreased sales revenue, as well as increased sales and administrative costs and "negative foreign currency effects", it added.

The company said auto sales in Japan grew 4.4 percent but US sales slipped 2.6 percent to 1.242 million units. Sales in China, where the economy is suffering a growth slowdown, also fell.