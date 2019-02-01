Tesla reports second consecutive quarterly profit

Tesla reported earnings of 139.5 million dollars, or 78 cents a share, compared with a loss of 675.4 million, or about 4 dollars a share, during the last quarter of 2017. Revenue rose to 7.23 billion dollars, the company said in its earnings statement for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Tesla said it overcame challenges in the production of its Model 3 cars during the year, lifting its overall business. The company delivered 63,359 Model 3s to customers in North America, it said in a statement.

It also said that this month it started producing Model 3 vehicles for Europe and China, adding that the car is now fully certified for sale in those markets and predicting that it will become a "global product."

The Model 3 is key to the company's efforts to continue growing the company and push development of other electric vehicles. The premium sedans sell for upwards of 35,000 dollars per vehicle, but Tesla said Wednesday costs will come down as production rates improve.

"It is critical that we continue this trend so that we can keep increasing the affordability of Model 3 while retaining a sustainable level of profitability," Tesla said its quarterly earnings statement.

Tesla also said its other two cars, the Model S and Model X, increased their market share in the second half of 2018.