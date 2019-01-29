China's Didi sets up joint ventures with BAIC unit, Volkswagen

China's biggest ride-hailing operator said on Monday the joint venture (JV) with state-owned BAIC, called BAIC-Xiaoju New Energy Auto Technology Co. Ltd, aimed to develop "next-generation connected-car systems."

It is the first JV between the two companies and follows another partnership announced by Didi last year with Volkswagen.

Volkswagen said on Monday the two firms formally set up their JV last month. Chinese company registration records showed that Didi holds a 60 percent share in the JV, called Shanghai Juzhong Smart Mobility Co, while Volkswagen Group China owns 40 percent.

This JV "will focus on fleet operations, fleet sales, fleet management, repair and maintenance services. The new JV will also explore fleet leasing business," Volkswagen said in a statement to Reuters.

"At the same time, it will carry out extensive discussions to cooperate with industry leading companies in the field of smart mobility," Volkswagen added.

The two JVs are among the most significant projects that Didi has begun pursuing as part of a broad alliance the Chinese company formed with 31 automakers and parts suppliers last year.