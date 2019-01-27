Ford posts 4th quarter losses due to problems in China and Europe

Ford had posted a profit of 2.5 billion dollars in the fourth quarter of the previous year.

Company adjusted earnings before interest and taxes of 1.5 billion dollars were driven by North America. Revenue was up slightly to 41.8 billion dollars, according to the statement.

Ford said auto operations outside of North America generated an operating profit loss of 828 million dollars in the fourth quarter, down 692 million dollars, driven by China and Europe.

Ford had a 199-million-dollar operating loss in Europe and lost 381 million in Asia. South America, The Middle East and Africa also did not make a profit.

The markets reacted to the figures calmly, with Ford shares up slightly in after-market trading. Ford had indicated last week that these numbers were expected.

Ford was also buffeted by pension costs and the United States' trade squabbles with its partners in China and the EU, which have made materials used in automobile production more expensive.