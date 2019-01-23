Tesla's Model 3 gets green light for European roads

The first cars in the new range, with which Tesla aims to break into the automotive mass market, are set for delivery next month after the Netherlands issued a license.

In Germany, all models in the range will be eligible for a subsidy of 4,000 euros (4,500 dollars).

Tesla originally aimed to market the new range from around 35,000 dollars in its home market, but the cheapest model currently costs some 10,000 dollars more, before subsidies and taxes.

In Europe, the company will sell its Long-Range model for 58,400 euros and a Performance model for 66,100 euros, including taxes.

Tesla is facing numerous headwinds. The company said this month it would lay off 7 per cent of its work force and also indicated it expects lower profits.