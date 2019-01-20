Manufacturers at Detroit Auto Show look set for race on electric vehicles

The race to win the electrified vehicle market appears to be rolling along, with the likes of Ford, Volkswagen and Cadillac all committing to producing a host of electric cars in the coming years.

The Detroit Auto Show has featured the launch of some breathtaking new vehicles. From huge trucks to some of the fastest cars ever made, but much of the buzz has centered on cars that are not even here.

Many of the main automakers are on the verge of releasing a number of new electric vehicles.

Cadillac will launch its first EV in 2021. Lincoln and Ford are promising electric options on their upcoming models. Volkswagen's ID Crozz will go into production this year. The company has committed to bringing 15 electric vehicles to the global market by 2025.

"Our goal is to put people into electric vehicles. And the concept behind this is that when we industrialize this platform at scale, we'll start to see those scale effects and create a price position that's actually compelling for consumers," said Matthew Renna, vice president of Volkswagen Electric Mobility.

The only EVs launched at this show were concept vehicles, such as the "Entranze" from Chinese Automaker GAC and Nissan's "IMs".

Despite Infiniti's first electric vehicle effort, the "QX Inspiration" failed to make it onto the stage at launch.

The company is promising an electric production model in the near future as it targets the China market.