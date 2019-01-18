Tesla may power Greek islands using new microgrids

According to Electrek, Tesla has presented Greek officials a proposal to reduce the country's fossil fuel dependency and aid the transition to renewable energy sources.

The proposal suggests the creation of a microgrid composed of energy storage systems to power remote Greek islands that are not connected to the country's main power grid.

Tesla's previous microgrid projects have been powered by Powerpacks. Tesla Powerpacks are rechargeable batteries that store energy from renewable sources.

The Powerpack can store large amounts of energy off-grid and are made to function as large-scale supplemental power systems.

Government authorities are reportedly considering conducting a pilot project on the Island of Limnos in the Aegean Sea.

A large array of solar panels would be installed in order to power energy storage facilities during the day. The energy stored would be used during the night.