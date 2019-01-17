Renault looking for governance "solution" as Ghosn denied bail

Interim Renault chairman Philippe Lagayatte said in a statement that the French carmaker was "actively working to find the best solution for the future governance of the group."

The statement came a day after French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said the government - Renault's biggest shareholder - had asked for a board meeting within days to "name a new long-term leadership."

Ghosn, 64, has been held in Japan since November, accused of financial misconduct at Japanese carmaker Nissan, which he also chaired until he was dismissed days after his arrest.

Renault, which has maintained a strategic alliance with Nissan since 1999 when Ghosn took charge of the then-ailing Japanese manufacturer, had until now declined to replace him permanently.