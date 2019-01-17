UK Lotus cars to be 'Made in China' at new Geely plant

It's the British sports car brand that could be about to get bigger in China.

Lotus owner Geely has announced it will start producing vehicles there for the first time.

In its new 1.3 billion dollar factory in Wuhan city, the plant - which is approved to build electric, hybrids and combustion engine cars can manufacture 150,000 vehicles annually.

The sports brand does need to accelerate growth, only 1,630 Lotus cars were sold globally in 2018.

For Lotus, it could also mean new models such as SUVs, following a contraction in the Chinese auto market last year for the first time in more than two decades.