ION brings sustainable mobility to the forefront at WFES 2019

Launched in 2018, ION is a joint venture between sustainability pioneer, Bee’ah, and Crescent Enterprises, a diversified global conglomerate. As companies which share a vision for environmental sustainability, Bee’ah and Crescent Enterprises have combined their strengths to form ION; with the aim of driving a green fleet management enterprise in the UAE and across the wider MENA region.

His Excellency Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO of Bee’ah, said, “As a pioneer for sustainable quality of life, our mandate for the future encompasses all industries, including transportation. Through our partnership with Crescent Enterprises, we are proud to have developed a green mobility solution that is encouraging sustainable travel alternatives and behavioural changes among commuters. ION’s presence at WFES affirms that the transportation sector in the UAE is evolving, complementing the nation’s transition to a sustainable economy.”

ION’s appointment as the sustainable transport provider for WFES 2019 reaffirms its leadership in innovative green transport solutions. Through the collaboration between WFES and ION, this year’s event has reinforced sustainability objectives, registering a lower carbon footprint than ever before.

Samer Choucair, Executive Board Member for ION, commented, “With its progressive mindset and ambitious goals like Vision 2021, the UAE has the potential to become an early adopter of fully green mobility solutions. Through ION, we set a precedent for private sector participation in the sustainability drive; and facilitated a significant shift in commuter habits. We are proud to partner with WFES and support the event’s position as an influential platform for encouraging dialogue and action towards a sustainable future. This partnership demonstrates that eco-friendly transportation is gaining greater traction in the UAE, and we look forward to sustaining this momentum in building a zero-emission transport system.”

From electric bikes to buses, trucks, and even charging stations, ION is transforming multi-modal, inter-urban, transport networks across the Middle East. To make green transport solutions affordable and accessible to all, ION has deployed Tesla cars through popular ride-hailing platform, Careem. Apart from serving individual commuters, the company has also been supporting entities and events in reducing their environmental impact. Earlier last year, ION had extended its services to the Sharjah FDI Forum, as the official sustainable transport partner for the event.

In addition to extending its support at WFES, ION is showcasing its innovative mobility solutions at Bee’ah’s stand at the event. Participants can visit stand 5230 in hall 5, to experience ION’s electric bikes and other new products first-hand, and to explore the future of mobility in the UAE.