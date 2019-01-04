Hyundai, Kia raise sales targets despite falling short in 2018

company said on Wednesday the two companies expected to be able to sell 7.6 million vehicles this year after failing to reach last year's goal of 7.55 million units sold.

The fifth-largest carmaker worldwide sold close to 7.4 million cars in 2018, up from 7.25 million the year before.

Hyundai's challenges for 2019 include slowing growth in the global economy and rising protectionism, executive vice chairman Chung Eui Sun said in a speech to personnel.

Hyundai's net profits plummeted by 67 per cent in the third quarter, shocking analysts and investors and inflaming concerns about the company's profitability.

The results were pegged to one-off costs incurred by recall measures in the US involving cars with faulty airbags and engine problems.

Last month, US customers of Hyundai and Kia launched a class-action lawsuit against the South Korean carmakers, accusing them of exposing them to a potentially deadly fire risk from defective engines in a range of models.