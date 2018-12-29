Clean energy leader Costa Rica turns attention to electric cars

But in the automotive industry, it is lagging behind with just 600 out of 1.4 million private vehicles running on electricity rather than petrol or diesel.

Experts believe that is about to change, though.

Bernal Munoz, a director at Costa Rica's electricity institute (ICE), insists that 600 vehicles is in itself progress, having doubled the number on the roads in 2017.

"We have studies done by the University of Costa Rica with mathematical models that say the growth rate will continue," Munoz told AFP.

"In five years, there could be 40,000 electric vehicles."

ICE is leading the way, having purchased a fleet of 100 electric vehicles to replace the same number of fuel-powered ones.

"The aim of this project is to demonstrate that the electric vehicle is perfectly adapted to the topographical conditions of this country, with its rolling, mountainous terrain," said Munoz.

Costa Rica's state postal service has got in on the act too, purchasing 30 electric motorcycles for its employees to use on their rounds.

"We have proposed the transition towards a fleet of electric vehicles, facilitating the process so that public institutions buy zero emission vehicles," said First Lady Claudia Dobles.

An architect, Dobles has been tasked with the government's urban renovation program, including the modernization of its transport.

When President Carlos Alvarado assumed office in May, he initiated a program of decarbonization of the economy, with the transition to electric cars a key to the project.