VW discovers 'anomalies' in new emissions software for diesel cars

According to VW, the anomalies concern diesel vehicles with 1.2-litre motors of the EA 189 model. The company has suspended its efforts to update those affected diesel vehicles as a precautionary measure.

The transport authority confirmed that it was aware of the issue.

VW stressed that it already has scheduled meetings with the authority for early January for further testing and analysis over the problem.

The Wolfsburg-based carmaker admitted in 2015 to systematically manipulating exhaust testing software in millions of diesel vehicles.

The German government and car industry have focused on software updates as the main fix to quickly sink the emission of pollutants.