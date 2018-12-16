Hyundai and Kia sued in US over car fire risks

"Not only did Hyundai and Kia actively conceal the engine defect from consumers, but they also did not reveal that the defect poses a serious safety hazard," law firm Hagens Berman said in the suit filed at a court in California.

A spokesman for Hyundai said the company wanted to examine the accusations before commenting. Its subsidiary Kia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Both companies have long been the subject of reports that their engines were liable to catch fire spontaneously, even without the car being involved in a collision.

In October, the US's Center for Auto Safety demanded the companies recall 2.9 million vehicles, saying there had been reports of them being involved in "non-collision" fires almost every day for four months.

The models affected were all 2011-2014 Kia Sorento, Kia Optima, Hyundai Sonata, and Hyundai Santa Fe cars, and 2010-2015 Kia Soul vehicles.

Hagens Berman has in the past successfully represented clients against Volkswagen, over its recent emissions scandal, as well carmakers General Motors and Toyota, winning sizeable compensation payouts.