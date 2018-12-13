Malaysian national carmaker launches its first ever SUV

The Proton X70 is the first model to roll out of the Malaysian company's assembly lines collaboration after Geely became a significant minority shareholder in Proton, taking on a 49.9 percent stake in the company last year.

A 50.1 percent stake in the company is still owned by Malaysian conglomerate DRB-HICOM.

Boasting voice interaction systems and advanced vehicular controls, the X70 will be sold in Malaysia upwards of 99,800 ringgit ($23,815).

Proton was formed in 1983 under the watchful eyes of the country's then Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad as part of an ambitious national industrial plan, but has suffered from a reputation for unimaginative models.

Soon after winning a decisive key elections in May, Mahathir who assumed the Southeast Asian nation's premiership again floated the idea of a new national car project amid much criticism.