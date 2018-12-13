Malaysian national carmaker launches its first ever SUV

Sharjah24 – AFP: Malaysian national carmaker Proton launched its first ever sports utility vehicle (SUV) a year after nearly half of its company's stake was bought up by Chinese auto giant Geely.
The Proton X70 is the first model to roll out of the Malaysian company's assembly lines collaboration after Geely became a significant minority shareholder in Proton, taking on a 49.9 percent stake in the company last year.
 
A 50.1 percent stake in the company is still owned by Malaysian conglomerate DRB-HICOM.  
 
Boasting voice interaction systems and advanced vehicular controls, the X70 will be sold in Malaysia upwards of 99,800 ringgit ($23,815).
 
Proton was formed in 1983 under the watchful eyes of the country's then Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad as part of an ambitious national industrial plan, but has suffered from a reputation for unimaginative models.
 
Soon after winning a decisive key elections in May, Mahathir who assumed the Southeast Asian nation's premiership again floated the idea of a new national car project amid much criticism.