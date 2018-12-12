Moscow residents turn to car-sharing after parking crackdown

Authorities in the city of 12.5 million have cut the number of parking spaces to encourage residents to walk while increasing parking fees to raise revenue and ease traffic in one of the world's most congested cities.

Those are among the factors that have seen the number of car-sharing journeys leap to at least 30,000 per day, or 9.1 million, between January and September this year, according to Moscow's city authority. JP Morgan put the number of daily car journeys at 60,000 this autumn.

That's a big increase in 2016, there were just 45,000 car-sharing journeys in the entire year.

Roman Tulnov is one of the new adopters. He sold his Audi A5 after working out it would be $50 cheaper a month to take a taxi to work and back home than to drive. Car-sharing came out at $100 cheaper a month.