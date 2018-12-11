Chile drives electric vehicle rollout in Latin America

Chile’s ambitious plan to face down its capital Santiago's notorious smog problem includes the rollout of electric scooters, cars and taxis, as well as lorries for use in the mining industry.

Mineral-rich Chile - which is not only the world’s largest copper producer but also the second-largest producer of lithium, a key component in electric vehicle batteries - aims to increase the number of electric vehicles tenfold by 2022.

Energy minister Susana Jiménez told Reuters the government wanted electric vehicles to account for 40 percent of Chile's private fleet and 100 percent of public transportation on the roads by 2050.

The initiative puts Chile at the forefront of clean mobility in Latin America as well as among developing countries worldwide.