Luxury 'Red Flag' models buck China auto sales slump

Beloved by Chairman Mao Zedong, the luxury car "Hongqi" in Chinese is getting a new lease of life as President Xi Jinping makes a push for national economic "self-reliance" amid a trade war with the United States.

The black sedan with a chrome grille and a raised red stripe at the tip of its hood is best known for ferrying Xi and other Communist Party honchos around.

But state-owned airlines, banks, telecom operators and even steel mills have shelled out to build their own fleets in recent months.

Air China put out a tender for its first Hongqi H7 sedans in October which have a starting price tag of around 250,000 yuan ($37,000).

A state tobacco company in the southern city of Jian just received its first 15 cars, while state telecom firm China Unicom is supplying branches across the country.

China Southern Airlines, Hesteel Group, China Mobile Tietong, Agricultural Bank of China and other state firms have also bought Hongqis in recent months, procurement records show.

Owned by China's state-owned FAW Group, Hongqi is getting state support despite Xi's repeated pledges to further open up China's economy and create a more level playing field for foreign firms.