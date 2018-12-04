Washington invites German car bosses for trade talks

The meeting comes as the Trump administration considers tariffs on cars imported from Europe and after China agreed to "reduce and remove" tariffs on vehicles exported from the United States.

Although the European Commission handles trade negotiations on behalf of the common trading bloc, the Trump administration has summoned auto bosses as part of a campaign to "rebalance" global trade flows.

BMW on Monday said Chief Financial Officer Nicolas Peter will attend the meeting in Washington, while Daimler said Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche will be in attendance. VW declined to comment on whether its CEO Herbert Diess will go to the U.S.

The German car bosses will underline the European Commission's plea to cut tariffs on cars and to explain the importance that German industry plays as a net exporter of vehicles from the United States, a person familiar with the discussions told Reuters on Monday.