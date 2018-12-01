Hydrogen car makers want public to decide final design

Toyota and Hyundai are two of the major auto-makers to release versions this year, but hydrogen fuel cell vehicles are few and far between.

Riversimple says its hydrogen fuel cell powered electric car, the Rasa, will break the mould - by being available only via a service contract, rather than for sale and their using members of the public as road testers, ahead of release.

Riversimple was founded by entrepreneur-engineer Hugo Spowers, who has spent two decades studying localised, hydrogen-fuelled transport.

The firm calls itself 'the only independent hydrogen fuel cell car company in the world'.

Its Mark 2 version of the Rasa two-seater was launched in London in early November and will be tested in Monmouth, Wales next year.

With a biocomposite flax and carbon fibre body, Rasa runs on a 8.5kW Hydrogenics fuel cell and 1.5 kilogram of stored hydrogen. It has a range of around 300 miles and can be refuelled within minutes, although the UK's hydrogen refuelling network currently numbers around 17 stations.

Spowers' wife Fiona, the company's communications director, told Reuters: "We call it a next generation electric car because it's an electric car without any batteries in it. You put hydrogen in, through a fuel cell it turns it into electricity and water and that electricity goes to four motors, one in each wheel, and that's what drives the car. So it's still an electric car but with no batteries."

She added: "Unlike the car industry, which don't beta test anything, it's well known in the technology world that you produce some technology and give it to your customers for them to criticise and refine the whole proposition. So we're building twenty cars to put on the roads for a year with people testing them a month at a time and they're going to give us feedback and that will refine the design of the whole proposition when we actually come to full scale volume production."

If the trial is as successful as Riversimple hopes, the company also plans to develop a fleet of hydrogen fuel cell vans to be used for last-mile delivery work.

Fiona Spowers said: "These cars are built to last a lifetime and we reckon they will last at least 15 years. If we hold onto those cars and offer them as a service then we will be gaining revenue from this car for the full lifetime of that vehicle, 15 years, and it means that we can amortise a very high build cost over that length of time and that means that it can be affordable from the very beginning for the first person who takes it."

The service contract for the car, which will include all fuel, insurance and maintenance costs is likely to be around £500 a month.