Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi reaffirm alliance after Ghosn arrest

The statement did not address speculation in French and Japanese media that Ghosn's fall would see Nissan seek a greater leadership role in the alliance, which is collectively the world's biggest carmaker and until now has been dominated by Renault.

The brief statement from the three companies came as their top executives held talks for the first time since the arrest last week of Ghosn, 64, who remains in detention on suspicion of under-reporting his pay package.

Nissan chief executive Hiroto Saikawa and Mitsubishi Motors’ counterpart Osamu Masuko would be holding a video conference with Renault's acting boss Thierry Bollore, who was in Amsterdam, Japan's Kyodo News agency reported earlier.

The meeting was still going on when the statement was issued but no further comment was expected once it ended, a spokeswoman for Renault said.

The two Japanese manufacturers have both sacked Ghosn but Renault, the French-Brazilian businessman's original home, has kept him on, appointing Bollore to run the company on an interim basis while Ghosn is "incapacitated," as the company put it.

His arrest may have laid bare a power struggle between Nissan and Renault, according to press reports in both France and Japan.

According to Kyodo, the Japanese carmaker is keen to review the 19-year-old alliance to have more say, while Renault, backed by the French government, wants to continue to provide the head of the grouping.