Mitsubishi Motors ousts Ghosn following arrest, Nissan dismissal

The move follows Nissan Motor's dismissal of Ghosn as chairman last week after his arrest on suspicion of under-reporting his income by about 5 billion yen (44 million dollars) over five years from 2011.

Ghosn became chairman of Mitsubishi Motors in late 2016 after Nissan acquired a 34-per-cent stake in the scandal-hit carmaker, which revealed in April 2016 that it had falsified data on fuel economy tests in Japan.

Nissan also removed representative director Greg Kelly on Thursday following his arrest on November 19 on suspicion of collaborating with Ghosn, who also serves as chairman and chief executive at Renault.

Both Ghosn and Kelly have denied the charges, Kyodo reported on Sunday, citing unnamed sources.

Ghosn and Kelly remain in Japanese custody and no comments from the two have been made public since their arrest.