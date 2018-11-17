VW to invest 44bn euros in electric cars, digital strategy by 2023

This amounts to around one-third of the total planned expenditure between 2019 and 2023, the carmaker said on Friday following a meeting of its supervisory board in Wolfsburg.

"We are orienting the company towards clean mobility," chief executive Herbert Diess said, adding that a goal had been set to increase the tempo of innovation at the firm.

Diess said Volkswagen was examining its possible future involvement in battery production.

Part of the incentive to advance electric car technology comes from China, the largest car market in the world. The government in Beijing is planning to implement new rules in January that force manufacturers in China to meet minimum requirements for producing new-energy vehicles, or NEVs, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

Due to mounting pressure on carmakers to innovate and adhere to the new rules, Volkswagen Group chief executive Herbert Diess is expected to take over the leadership of the German carmaker's operations in China, sources told dpa on Friday.

Jochem Heizmann, the current board member overseeing VW's China operations, will retire soon, the sources said.

The shake-up will reduce the Volkswagen executive board's member count to seven members. The carmaker declined to comment on the move.

China, the largest car market in the world in terms of car registrations, is also Volkswagen's largest single market and is expected to dominate the e-auto industry.

Once a guarantor for growth, the Chinese car market has contracted in recent months as consumers stifle their spending in the face of the government's trade war with the United States.