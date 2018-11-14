Waymo to expand fledgling self-driving car service

About 400 "early riders" are already taking part in the fledgling service Waymo began testing early last year, Krafcik said at a Wall Street Journal technology conference in Southern California.

They can use a smartphone application to summon autonomous vehicles any time of day to get about in an area about 100 square miles at its maximum, according to Krafcik.

"Now, we are at the point where we are going to expand this step by step, little by little, because this is a very long journey," Krafcik said in an onstage interview, a video clip of which was posted online.

Waymo expected businesses to be interested in using the autonomous ride service to carry customers to and from shops, the Journal reported.