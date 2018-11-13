VW could build up to 50 million electric cars

"We set up the plant in Chattanooga always with the idea to be able to grow it, to mirror it," Diess was quoted as saying.

"The plant is still too small, and we are considering different options - it might be electric cars, it might be a different derivative of the Atlas (SUV) - it's still open."

Volkswagen (VW) and Ford are looking at expanding cooperation, mainly in commercial vehicles, Diess added.

"What we're talking about is sharing a few platforms and manufacturing sites there, which makes sense. And within the dialogue, we are also touching other options, but this will be the main focus if we come to a conclusion."

Ford could help VW develop a global successor to the Amarok pickup, or a unibody pickup, Diess said.

VW is open to licensing its MEB electric car platform to third party manufacturers, he reiterated, explaining that was a way to ramp up economies of scale.