Motor racing Five puts Mercedes on a par with Ferrari's golden era

The Austrian revealed that Jean Todt, now president of the governing FIA but previously Michael Schumacher's boss at Ferrari, had called after the Brazilian Grand Prix to congratulate him.

While Ferrari won six team titles from 1999 to 2004, they and Mercedes are the only ones to have won five successive 'doubles' the drivers' and constructors titles together.

Next season will see Mercedes attempt to break new boundaries, with Sunday's race winner Lewis Hamilton also chasing his sixth title to move closer to Schumacher's seven, but there is plenty to celebrate before then.

Wolff said 2018 had been the toughest of them all, with Ferrari mounting a major challenge, and also the most satisfying.

Wolff said Hamilton's engine had been close to failure, and the engineers had to reduce the power remotely and cool the temperatures.

The team's pit lane celebrations were so wild that one of the barriers collapsed, bringing an ecstatic Hamilton back to earth with a bump.

Since the start of the V6 turbo hybrid era in 2014, Mercedes have won every title and Hamilton 50 of the 99 races a phenomenal return.

When Hamilton moved from McLaren in 2013 there were plenty of pundits predicting the Briton would regret it but now Mercedes, along with Ferrari, are the team every driver would love to race for.