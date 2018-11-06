Toyota first half net profit up 16%

The maker of the Camry sedan and Prius hybrid revised upward its net profit forecast to 2.3 trillion yen ($20.3 billion) from its earlier estimate of 2.12 trillion yen for the year to March 2019 thanks to a weak yen.

But even if the firm, which also has the Lexus luxury brand, hits this forecast, profits would still be lower than the record 2.49 trillion yen posted for the previous fiscal year.

In the April-September period, Toyota's bottom-line profit rose 16 percent to 1.24 trillion yen, beating a 10 percent gain forecast by analysts.

Japanese automakers, however, remain on edge over talk of US tariffs, though immediate action by Washington has been put off for now.

Toyota has warned the cost of an imported vehicle would rise by $6,000 if the US levies a 25-percent tariff on cars and parts from abroad.