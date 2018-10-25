Ford third-quarter profit beats estimates, shares rise

  • Thursday 25, October 2018 in 10:28 AM
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: Ford Motor Co on Wednesday reported slightly higher than expected third-quarter profit and stuck to its targets for the year, raising investor hopes for a strong fourth quarter and sending its shares up as much as 7 percent after-hours.
Profit was down as high commodity costs and a China sales slump partially offset strong demand for high-margin pickup trucks and sport-utility vehicles in North America.
 
The No. 2 U.S. automaker maintained its full-year earnings forecast. Last quarter, Ford announced a pending restructuring that could lead to pretax charges of up to $11 billion. On Wednesday, Chief Financial Officer Bob Shanks said that plan remains in place.
 
But the CFO said while Ford is still committed to an overall pretax margin target of 8 percent, the company will not hit it by 2020 as previously announced.