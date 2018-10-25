Ford third-quarter profit beats estimates, shares rise

Profit was down as high commodity costs and a China sales slump partially offset strong demand for high-margin pickup trucks and sport-utility vehicles in North America.

The No. 2 U.S. automaker maintained its full-year earnings forecast. Last quarter, Ford announced a pending restructuring that could lead to pretax charges of up to $11 billion. On Wednesday, Chief Financial Officer Bob Shanks said that plan remains in place.

But the CFO said while Ford is still committed to an overall pretax margin target of 8 percent, the company will not hit it by 2020 as previously announced.