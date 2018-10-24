Uber plans pollution levy on London fares

A levy of 15 pence (17 euro cents) per mile will be introduced, resulting in an average additional cost of 45 pence per ride, Uber said in a statement.

Uber said the amount drivers received toward the cost of an electric vehicle would be based on the number of miles (kilometres) driven.

Uber wants to use only electric cars in London from 2025, while it anticipates the first 20,000 upgrades by the end of 2021.

The capital's transport authority stripped the American firm of its licence in late 2017 amid safety concerns, but Uber appealed the decision and was allowed to continue operating while the case was heard.

Earlier this month, Uber drivers in Britain went on strike, demanding higher fares and improved workers' rights.

Uber operates in 60 countries and is eyeing a valuation above $100 billion for its much-anticipated share offering due in 2019, which would be the biggest-ever in the tech sector.