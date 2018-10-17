Audi to pay mega fine in VW's latest dieselgate fallout

In a statement, Volkswagen said high-end manufacturer Audi had agreed to pay an 800-million-euro ($927 million) fine issued by Munich prosecutors.

VW admitted in 2015 to building so-called "defeat devices" into 11 million cars worldwide, in a massive cheating scandal dubbed "dieselgate".

Software allowed vehicles to appear to meet emissions rules under lab conditions, while in fact spewing many times more harmful gases like nitrogen oxides (NOx) on the road.

Tuesday's fine brings the total costs to Volkswagen from dieselgate to more than 28 billion euros since 2015 -- most of that in penalties, buybacks and refits in the United States.

VW paid a one-billion-euro penalty to Brunswick prosecutors in June over its own-brand vehicles.

The fines leave just sports car subsidiary Porsche still facing an "administrative" diesel case among the group's companies.

And while the June fine flowed into a total of 1.6 billion euros paid out over dieselgate in the second quarter, the car giant reported profits up 3.4 percent year-on-year between April and June, at 3.3 billion.

Relieved investors welcomed the Audi news, with Volkswagen shares rebounding from an initial drop to gain 2.5 percent at 148 euros by 12:50 pm (1050 GMT).