'Not right away': Electric cars still have long road ahead

Does that mean the 70-year-old retiree, who says he hasn't missed an edition of the Paris Motor Show since 1966, is ready to join what carmakers insist will be the electric revolution?

"Not right away," Fiot says. "What's stopping us is the price -- it's a bit expensive for a small car."

The base price for a Zoe starts at 23,000 euros ($26,500) in France, and doesn't include battery rental costs -- though the government is offering a 6,000 euro clean car rebate.

But higher costs relative to traditional vehicles are just one of the hurdles facing the industry as it races to bring electric cars into the mainstream.

"The problem is the range isn't enough," said Guillaume Magne, an 18-year-old who just recently got his license, after trying out Citroen's C-Zero.

Eleven automakers have made 33 cars available for free 30-minute test drives at the Place de la Concorde as part of the motor show, which runs until October 14.

But the crowd was thin as the show opened to the public on Thursday, though the exhaust and constant honking from traffic charging chaotically through to the huge square wasn't exactly an enticement to get behind the wheel.

Although global sales of all-electric cars jumped 50 percent last year, according to Jato Dynamics analyst Felipe Munoz, they represented barely 1 percent of new registrations.