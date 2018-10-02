Electric cars cast growing shadow on profits

An electric show car called Renault K-ZE is pictured after its launch

Now comes the hard part: selling them at a profit.

Battery models making their car-show debut in Paris this week, from PSA Group's electric DS3 Crossback to the Mercedes EQC, will erode profitability as they struggle to stay in the black, executives generally acknowledge.

But concerns are mounting that the impact could be worse, as consumers resist paying more for electrified vehicles - forcing carmakers to sell them at a bigger loss to meet emissions goals.

"What everyone needs to realise is that clean mobility is like organic food – it's more expensive," said Carlos Tavares, chief executive of Peugeot, Citroen and Opel manufacturer PSA.

A Sept. 25 profit warning by BMW, blamed in part on electrification costs and tightening emissions rules, was "a first alarm signal", Tavares said in a weekend radio interview.

"Either we accept paying more for clean mobility, or we put the European auto industry in jeopardy."

Underlining the turbulence facing automakers, British Prime Minister Theresa May will confront Conservative rebels demanding a harder Brexit stance at her party's annual conference, just as the Paris show gets underway on Tuesday.

On its second day, the European Parliament votes on plans to cut carbon dioxide car emissions by as much as 45 percent by 2030 from an average 95 grammes per kilometre in 2021 - a goal many automakers are already in danger of missing, on pain of fines running to hundreds of millions of euros.