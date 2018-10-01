Fast and serious: Vietnam's first domestic car manufacturer bets big

VinFast, a unit of Vietnam's largest conglomerate Vingroup JSC, is set to become the country's first fully-fledged domestic car manufacturer when its first production models built under its own badge hit the streets next August.

"Where else in the world can you do this with this sort of speed?" said Shaun Calvert, vice president of manufacturing at VinFast Trading and Production LLC, looking out over an area of factory floor where nine months earlier there was only sea.

Calvert was speaking on a recent tour of the company's new plant, a sprawling island complex in the northern Vietnamese port town of Haiphong, where the two models will be built.

From a standing start, VinFast will have the capacity to produce 250,000 cars annually in the next five years or so, equivalent to 92 percent of all the cars sold in Vietnam last year, according to data collated by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA).

Vingroup says it only embarked on creating VinFast a little over a year ago and has earmarked about $3.5 billion for the project.

"We are driving the rapid expansion of the domestic automobile market so we are absolutely focused on winning here first," CEO Jim Deluca said ahead of the Paris Motor Show this week, where VinFast will reveal its first export markets.

"We're looking to expand both within ASEAN and outside."

Most cars sold in Vietnam are foreign brands assembled in the country from kits. But a series of free trade agreements have reduced import duties and are opening up the market. A 30 percent import tax on cars from other Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries was scrapped this year.