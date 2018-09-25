Uber, Grab fined millions for 'anti-competitive' Singapore merger

The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) ruled that a merger that took place between the two firms earlier this year was "anti-competitive" and violated the Competition Act by “substantially lessening competition in the ride-hailing platform market in Singapore,” it said in a statement.

US firm Uber ceased operations in South-east Asia in March, in a surprise exit that saw its biggest rival, Singapore-based Grab, buy a 27.5-per-cent stake in its business. In exchange, Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi got a seat on Grab’s board of directors.

The deal marked the end of intense rivalry between the two companies to win over some 330 million users in a ride-sharing market projected to be worth 20.1 billion dollars by 2025, according to a Google report last year.

As part of its investigation, the CCCS found that the merger had resulted in Grab owning a majority 80-per-cent market share in the country, which led to a price hike of between 10 to 15 per cent for riders.

Grab’s exclusivity arrangements prevented taxi companies, drivers and car rental partners from driving for other ride-hailing firms, leading it to “hamper the ability of potential competitors to access drivers and vehicles that are necessary for expansion in the market,” the statement added.

The CCCS said it would fine Uber and Grab 6.6 million and 6.4 million Singapore dollars respectively, after taking into account the "relevant turnovers of the parties, the nature, duration and seriousness of the infringement, aggravating and mitigating factors."

Alongside financial penalties, the watchdog instructed Grab to maintain its pre-merger pricing algorithm and driver commission rates, and to lift any existing exclusivity arrangements on taxi fleets, in order to “increase choices for drivers and riders.”

In a written response, Grab's chief Lim Kell Jay called the CCCS decision "unfortunate," maintaining his company had completed the merger "within its legal rights" and it did not "intentionally or negligently breach competition laws."

On the lifting of exclusivity clauses, Grab argued it should not be the only firm subjected to non-exclusivity conditions, adding the same conditions should be extended to all transport players, including taxi operators.

It also denied having raised fares since the merger, saying it would continue to "adhere to our pre-transaction pricing model, pricing policies and driver commissions."