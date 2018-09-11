Renesas Electronics to buy chipmaker IDT for 6.7 billion dollars

Renesas will pay 49 dollars cash per share for all of IDT’s shares, turning the California-based company, known for its communications chips, into a wholly-owned subsidiary.

The deal is to be funded with cash and 679 billion yen (6.1 billion dollars) of bank loans, it said.

The acquisition is expected to be completed by the end of June 2019, Renesas said.

"The Combined company will possess the key capabilities that customers in the modern data economy demand," IDT chief executive Gregory Waters said in a statement.

Last year, Renesas purchased U.S. chipmaker Intersil for 3.2 billion dollars.