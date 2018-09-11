Musk says Tesla to drop some color options for cars to simplify production

Tesla currently offers seven colors for its vehicles that include top variant Model S, mid level Model X and its most affordable sedan Model 3. The company is trying to iron out production bumps after struggling to produce Model 3 sedans and failing to meet several production deadlines.

"Moving 2 of 7 Tesla colors off menu on Wednesday to simplify manufacturing. Obsidian Black & Metallic Silver will still be available as special request, but at higher price," Musk wrote in a tweet.

The color options that will still be available are solid black, midnight silver metallic, deep blue metallic, pearl-white multi-coat, and red multi-coat.

"We occasionally adjust pricing and available options to best reflect the value of our products and to streamline our manufacturing operations," a Tesla spokesperson said.

"The adjustments made today are the latest example of that. Model 3 Dual-Motor All-Wheel Drive is now a $6,000 option, and beginning September 13th we will be removing two paint options."

Shares of the company, which closed up 8.5 percent at $285.50 on Monday after two brokerages said it could meet its production targets for the second half of the year, fell nearly 2 percent before the bell on Tuesday.

"To ditch paint options won't be the last action to simplify the car production. Tesla has no experience with mass production. They still need a lot production know-how," said Frank Schwope, an analyst with NORD/LB.

Separately, automotive news website Electrek reported that Tesla is now launching its own in-house "Body Repair centers" to reduce repair time with the first nine locations.

Tesla did not immediately respond for a comment to confirm the report.