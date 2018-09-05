Car manufacturers question EU car emissions targets

By 2021, EU rules stipulate that new cars cannot emit more than an average of 95 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometre. Last year, the European Commission proposed lowering that target by a further 30 per cent by 2030.

The EU goals are part of global efforts to reduce CO2 emissions and limit the effects of climate change.

"There is a lot of concern in our industry on how we are going to be able to meet the 2021 target," Jonnaert told dpa. Last year, new cars emitted an average of 118.5 grams of CO2 per kilometre.

A decline in the use of diesel has led to a rise in CO2 emissions for the first time, "despite all the efforts" of manufacturers, Jonnaert noted.

He stressed that carmakers were doing everything they can to meet the 2021 goals, not least to avoid the hefty fines they will face otherwise.

The ACEA chief rejected the commission's plans to further cap CO2 emissions by 2030, and warned the European Parliament against pushing for a 50-per-cent cut compared to 2021 figures. Anything more than a 20-per-cent reduction was unrealistic, Jonnaert said.

"Of course it feels good to have high reduction targets on paper, but we want to make sure that whatever is put on paper, at least for our industry, we can deliver," he added.